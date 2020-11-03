SOUTH CHINA SEA 03.11.2020 Courtesy Photo USS Russell

SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 11, 2020) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 2nd Class Durel Bowman, from Palmdale, Calif., inspects a fan coil assembly aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 11, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)