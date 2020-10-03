SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 10, 2020) U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Abdoul Bande, from Harlem, N.Y., signs an electrical isolation tag aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 10, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

