SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 10, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Michael Williams, from New Orleans, searches for surface contacts from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 10, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 00:38
|Photo ID:
|6141468
|VIRIN:
|200310-N-CU072-1060
|Resolution:
|2821x4238
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT