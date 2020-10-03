SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 10, 2020) U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Mitchell Moriarty, from Houston, monitors a universal control console aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 10, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|03.10.2020
|03.17.2020 00:38
|6141465
|200310-N-CU072-1015
|4532x2549
|1.04 MB
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|2
|0
|0
