ASAN, Guam (March 14, 2020) Sailors and Airmen from multiple Guam-based commands collect trash with locals during a clean up hosted by Love Guam and the Asan Mayor's Office. Love Guam is a volunteer community that holds a clean up once a month in order to promote a healthy and clean island for all. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 18:55
|Photo ID:
|6141340
|VIRIN:
|200314-N-VR594-1128
|Resolution:
|7569x4836
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|ASAN, GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Military Members Join Love Guam in Clean Up [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
