U.S. Military Members Join Love Guam in Clean Up

ASAN, Guam (March 14, 2020) Sailors and Airmen from multiple Guam-based commands collect trash with locals during a clean up hosted by Love Guam and the Asan Mayor's Office. Love Guam is a volunteer community that holds a clean up once a month in order to promote a healthy and clean island for all. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

