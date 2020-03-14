U.S. Military Members Join Love Guam in Clean Up

ASAN, Guam (March 14, 2020) Electronics Technician (Navigation) 1st Class Andrew Walters (left), from Toccoa, Ga., and Chief Electronics Technician (Navigation) Keoni Cruz, from Puyallup, Wash., both assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron Fifteen, roll a tire during a clean up hosted by Love Guam and the Asan Mayor's Office. CSS-15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to four Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine commands located on Polaris Point at Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

