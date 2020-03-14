Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Military Members Join Love Guam in Clean Up [Image 10 of 10]

    U.S. Military Members Join Love Guam in Clean Up

    ASAN, GUAM, GUAM

    03.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    ASAN, Guam (March 14, 2020) Electronics Technician (Navigation) 1st Class Andrew Walters, from Toccoa, Ga., and Chief Electronics Technician (Navigation) Keoni Cruz, from Puyallap, Wash., assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron Fifteen, push a tire during a clean up hosted by Love Guam and the Asan Mayor's Office. CSS-15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to four Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine commands located on Polaris Point at Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 18:55
    Location: ASAN, GUAM, GU
    Hometown: PUYALLUP, WA, US
    Hometown: TOCCOA, GA, US
    This work, U.S. Military Members Join Love Guam in Clean Up [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airmen
    volunteer
    cleanup
    community service
    guam
    sub
    trash
    clean up
    trash cleanup
    navy
    comrel
    sailors
    community relations
    air force
    submarine
    u.s. air force
    u.s. navy
    asan
    military members
    css 15
    css-15
    commander submarine squadron fifteen
    love guam
    asan mayor's office

