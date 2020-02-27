Brian Roden, left, a project manager and civil engineer with the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, works with Ryan Strange, research physical scientist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Aviation and Remote Systems Program and Huntsville Center’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Site Development Branch, to calibrate a sensor on the senseFly eBee X fixed-wing unmanned aircraft system before takeoff at the Rocket City Radio Controllers complex in southeast Huntsville, Alabama, during an unmanned aircraft systems capabilities review Feb. 27, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen Baack, Huntsville Center Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2020 Date Posted: 03.16.2020 16:04 Photo ID: 6141136 VIRIN: 200227-A-UT290-0102 Resolution: 5008x3336 Size: 10.47 MB Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A range of capabilities: How unmanned aircraft systems could be range project force multipliers [Image 2 of 2], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.