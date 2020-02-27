A range of capabilities: How unmanned aircraft systems could be range project force multipliers

Ryan Strange, research physical scientist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Aviation and Remote Systems Program and the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Site Development Branch at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, launches the senseFly eBee X fixed-wing unmanned aircraft system at the Rocket City Radio Controllers complex in southeast Huntsville, Alabama, during an unmanned aircraft systems capabilities review Feb. 27, 2020.

