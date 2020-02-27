A Microdrones MD4-1000 lands at the Rocket City Radio Controllers complex in southeast Huntsville, Alabama, during an unmanned aircraft systems capabilities review Feb. 27, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 16:05
|Photo ID:
|6141133
|VIRIN:
|200227-A-UT290-0085
|Resolution:
|3763x2507
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
A range of capabilities: How unmanned aircraft systems could be range project force multipliers
