    A range of capabilities: How unmanned aircraft systems could be range project force multipliers [Image 1 of 4]

    A range of capabilities: How unmanned aircraft systems could be range project force multipliers

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2020

    Photo by Stephen Baack 

    U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    A Microdrones MD4-1000 lands at the Rocket City Radio Controllers complex in southeast Huntsville, Alabama, during an unmanned aircraft systems capabilities review Feb. 27, 2020.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 16:05
    Photo ID: 6141133
    VIRIN: 200227-A-UT290-0085
    Resolution: 3763x2507
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A range of capabilities: How unmanned aircraft systems could be range project force multipliers [Image 4 of 4], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A range of capabilities: How unmanned aircraft systems could be range project force multipliers

    safety
    USACE
    energy
    UXO
    safe
    UAS
    Corps of Engineers
    map
    unexploded ordnance
    ranges
    construction
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    levees
    FAA
    drone
    safer
    unmanned aircraft system
    fixed-wing
    Huntsville Center
    USACE HQ
    U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center
    Emergency Support Function
    ESF
    NEI
    commercial off-the-shelf
    survey flight
    engineering data
    georectified
    georectification
    mapping data
    3D models
    Aviation and Remote Systems Program
    Unmanned Aircraft Systems Site Development Branch
    senseFly
    senseFly eBee X
    site development
    change detection
    linear corridor mapping
    Microdrones

