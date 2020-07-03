Sand table 1

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. - Staff of the 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard listen while the order is briefed before a sand table as part of the military decision making process March 7, 2020. (U.S. Army photo credit Staff Sgt. Thomas Bixler, 213th RSG Public Affairs Operations NCO)
