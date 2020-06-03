Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MUB 3

    IN, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Bixler 

    213th Regional Support Group

    CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. - Lieutenant Colonel Angelo Catalano (left), Commander, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard talks with Colonel (promotable) James McCormack, Assistant Adjutant General, PAARNG following a mobilization update brief at Camp Atterbury, Indiana March 6, 2020. (U.S. Army photo credit Staff Sgt. Thomas Bixler, 213th RSG Public Affairs Operations NCO)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 12:28
    Photo ID: 6140859
    VIRIN: 200306-A-RM297-1005
    Resolution: 3024x2268
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: IN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MUB 3 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Thomas Bixler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Indiana
    Camp Atterbury
    PAARNG
    213TH Regional Support Group
    213TH RSG

