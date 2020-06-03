Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MUB 01

    IN, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Bixler 

    213th Regional Support Group

    CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. - Staff from multiple commands gather at the mobilization operations center on Camp Atterbury, Indiana for a mobilization update brief. In attendance is Colonel (promotable) James McCormack, Assistant Adjutant General, Pennsylvania Army National Guard who was there to observe the 213th Regional Support Group, PAARNG as they execute a proof-of-principle as part of a mobilization support force during the month of March 2020. (U.S. Army photo credit Staff Sgt. Thomas Bixler, 213th RSG Public Affairs Operations NCO)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 12:28
    Photo ID: 6140857
    VIRIN: 200306-A-RM297-1003
    Resolution: 3024x2268
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: IN, US
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Indiana
    Camp Atterbury
    PAARNG
    213TH Regional Support Group
    213TH RSG

