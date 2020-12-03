PACIFIC OCEAN (March 12, 2020) U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jonathan Cox, from Tyler, Texas, fires an M4 carbine on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) March 12, 2020. Rafael Peralta, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 11:06
|Photo ID:
|6140824
|VIRIN:
|200312-N-CZ893-2250
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|TYLER, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
