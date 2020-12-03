PACIFIC OCEAN (March 12, 2020) U.S. Navy Lt. Nathan Farish, from Mobile, Ala., reloads an M4 carbine on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) March 12, 2020. Rafael Peralta, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

