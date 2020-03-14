SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 14, 2020) – Damage Controlman 1st Class Curtis M. Iverson, left, from Riverside, Calif., uses a decontamination control box to speak to Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jarvis M. McIntire, from Saint Luis, Miss., during a chemical, biochemical, and radiological drill. Green Bay, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2020 Date Posted: 03.16.2020 05:10 Photo ID: 6140301 VIRIN: 200314-N-XL376-1049 Resolution: 4211x3008 Size: 855.58 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Green Bay CBR drill, March 14, 2020 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Maria Llanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.