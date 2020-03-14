Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Green Bay CBR drill, March 14, 2020 [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Green Bay CBR drill, March 14, 2020

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maria Llanos 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 14, 2020) – Lt. Chrysanthy Ha, left, a senior medical officer, from Mission Viejo, Calif., and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ashley R. Estep, from Corpus Christi, Texas, both assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) simulate the process of handling a contaminated casualty in the ship’s casualty airlock during a chemical, biochemical, and radiological drill. Green Bay, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 05:10
    Photo ID: 6140300
    VIRIN: 200314-N-XL376-1028
    Resolution: 4254x3039
    Size: 867.18 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay CBR drill, March 14, 2020 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Maria Llanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Green Bay CBR drill, March 14, 2020
    USS Green Bay CBR drill, March 14, 2020
    USS Green Bay CBR drill, March 14, 2020
    USS Green Bay CBR drill, March 14, 2020
    USS Green Bay CBR drill, March 14, 2020
    USS Green Bay CBR drill, March 14, 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    "U.S. 7th fleet
    South China Sea
    San Antonio class
    NPASE
    USS Green Bay
    amphibious transport dock
    C7F
    NPASE East

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT