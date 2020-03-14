USS Green Bay CBR drill, March 14, 2020

SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 14, 2020) – Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Nick A. Lauver, center, from Buffalo, Wyo., shows Information Systems Technician Seaman Christopher G. Sexton, left, from Tampa, Fla., and Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Dakota J. Meek, from Oswego, Ill., all assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) how to use M9 chemical detection paper during a chemical, biochemical, and radiological drill. Green Bay, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos)

