SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 10, 2020) U.S. Navy Ensign Olumide Adeaga, from North Bethesda, Md., uses an alidade to take the bearing of a surface contact from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) March 10, 2020. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 03:32
|Photo ID:
|6140237
|VIRIN:
|200310-N-IW125-1011
|Resolution:
|6279x4191
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
