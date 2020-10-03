Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh 

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 10, 2020) U.S. Navy Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Rodriguez, from Hartford, Md., presses coveralls aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) March 10, 2020. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

