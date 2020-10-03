SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 10, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Elijah Butsko, from Grove City, Ohio, left, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Ashley Mann, from Bronx, N.Y., whip mooring line aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) March 10, 2020. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

