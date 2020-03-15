200315-N-ZX120-1077 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 15, 2020) The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) transits the South China Sea March 15, 2020. Operating as an Expeditionary Strike Force, the Navy-Marine Corps team integrates the combat power of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group with the flexible capability of the America Expeditionary Strike Group and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to provide the fleet commander with a capable, credible combat force that can be deployed anywhere in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terence Deleon Guerrero)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2020 03:16
|Photo ID:
|6139766
|VIRIN:
|200315-N-ZX120-1077
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Terence Frank Deleon Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT