    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Richardson 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)   

    200315-N-YQ383-1345 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 15, 2020) Ships from the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and from the America Expeditionary Strike Group transit the South China Sea in formation during a photo exercise March 15, 2020. Operating as an Expeditionary Strike Force, the Navy-Marine Corps team integrates the combat power of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group with the flexible capability of the America Expeditionary Strike Group and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to provide the fleet commander with a capable, credible combat force that can be deployed anywhere in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Richardson)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2020
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
