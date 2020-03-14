NY National Guard Soldiers assist in COVID-19 response

New York Army National Guard members are briefed by a New York State Department of Health, health program administrator in New Rochelle, New York, March 14, 2020. New York National Guard members are supporting the multi-agency response to COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden)
|03.14.2020
|03.14.2020 15:27
|6139609
|200314-Z-AO733-0142
|4468x2764
|8.49 MB
|NEW ROCHELLE, NY, US
|1
|0
|0
