NY National Guard Soldiers assist in COVID-19 response

From left, Spc.Sherman Bristol a member of the New York Army National Guard's 4th Finance Detachment, and Airman 1st Class Nieves with the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing, help clean City Hall in New Rochelle, New York, March 14, 2020. New York Army and Air National Guard members are supporting the multi-agency response to COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden)

