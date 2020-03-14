NY National Guard Soldiers assist in COVID-19 response

Medical professionals take oral swabs to test for COVID-19 infections in New Rochelle, New York, March 14, 2020. Drive-thru sample collection sites have been set up as part of New York’s response to COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden)

