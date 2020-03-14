Medical professionals take oral swabs to test for COVID-19 infections in New Rochelle, New York, March 14, 2020. Drive-thru sample collection sites have been set up as part of New York’s response to COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2020 15:27
|Photo ID:
|6139607
|VIRIN:
|200314-Z-AO733-0124
|Resolution:
|3367x1846
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|NEW ROCHELLE, NY, US
This work, NY National Guard Soldiers assist in COVID-19 response [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
