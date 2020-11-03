Staff Sgt. Graham Hall with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 28th Infantry Division, who was awarded the Command Sgt. Maj. Jay H. Fields NCO Leadership Award during the 2020 Pennsylvania Best Warrior Competition, completes the push-up portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) March 11 at Fort Indiantown Gap. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zane Craig)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2020 Date Posted: 03.14.2020 15:14 Photo ID: 6139604 VIRIN: 200311-Z-PU354-006 Resolution: 4416x2946 Size: 1.65 MB Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers compete in 2020 Pennsylvania Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Zane Craig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.