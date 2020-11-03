Soldiers compete in 2020 Pennsylvania Best Warrior Competition

Staff Sgt. Trevor Howard with 1st Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, who was named Noncommissioned Officer of the Year during the 2020 Pennsylvania Best Warrior Competition, completes the shuttle sprint portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) March 11 at Fort Indiantown Gap. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zane Craig)

