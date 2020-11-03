Staff Sgt. Trevor Howard with 1st Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, who was named Noncommissioned Officer of the Year during the 2020 Pennsylvania Best Warrior Competition, completes the shuttle sprint portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) March 11 at Fort Indiantown Gap. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zane Craig)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2020 15:14
|Photo ID:
|6139605
|VIRIN:
|200311-Z-PU354-008
|Resolution:
|4613x3008
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers compete in 2020 Pennsylvania Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Zane Craig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers compete in 2020 Pennsylvania Best Warrior Competition
LEAVE A COMMENT