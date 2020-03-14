Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldiers compete in 2020 Pennsylvania Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 4]

    Soldiers compete in 2020 Pennsylvania Best Warrior Competition

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zane Craig 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard

    Fourteen enlisted Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers competed in the 2020 state-level Best Warrior Competition at Fort Indiantown Gap March 11-14. The Soldiers competed in ten events designed to test the limits of their physical and mental endurance and assess the "Whole Soldier Concept." (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zane Craig)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2020
    Date Posted: 03.14.2020 15:14
    Photo ID: 6139598
    VIRIN: 200314-Z-PU354-020
    Resolution: 4435x2974
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers compete in 2020 Pennsylvania Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Zane Craig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers compete in 2020 Pennsylvania Best Warrior Competition
    Soldiers compete in 2020 Pennsylvania Best Warrior Competition
    Soldiers compete in 2020 Pennsylvania Best Warrior Competition
    Soldiers compete in 2020 Pennsylvania Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers compete in 2020 Pennsylvania Best Warrior Competition

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    NCO of the Year
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Army National Guard
    Soldier of the Year
    PA National Guard
    FTIG
    PNG
    PA BWC
    CSM Fields Leadership Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT