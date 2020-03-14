PACIFIC OCEAN (March 14, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Kovadis Maxie II, from Helena, Ark., right, and U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jonathan Cox, from Tyler, Texas, display the signatures of U.S. Marines, who served with Sgt. Rafael Peralta, in a gun mount aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) March 13, 2020. USS Rafael Peralta, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2020 04:27
|Photo ID:
|6139350
|VIRIN:
|200314-N-CZ893-1053
|Resolution:
|4345x3057
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|HELENA, AR, US
|Hometown:
|TYLER, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
