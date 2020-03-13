Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    USS Rafael Peralta

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 13, 2020) A plaque in remembrance of Sgt. Rafael Peralta and the sacrifice he made is presented in a passageway aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) March 13, 2020. USS Rafael Peralta, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.14.2020 04:27
    Photo ID: 6139347
    VIRIN: 200313-N-CZ893-1152
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)

    Sgt. Rafael Peralta's Legacy Lives on to Provide Security and Stability in the Indo-Pacific

    USN
    Guided Missile Destroyer
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)
    DDG 115

    • LEAVE A COMMENT