PACIFIC OCEAN (March 13, 2020) A plaque in remembrance of Sgt. Rafael Peralta and the sacrifice he made is presented in a passageway aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) March 13, 2020. USS Rafael Peralta, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2020 04:27
|Photo ID:
|6139347
|VIRIN:
|200313-N-CZ893-1152
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sgt. Rafael Peralta’s Legacy Lives on to Provide Security and Stability in the Indo-Pacific
LEAVE A COMMENT