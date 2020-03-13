PACIFIC OCEAN (March 13, 2020) A plaque in remembrance of Sgt. Rafael Peralta and the sacrifice he made is presented in a passageway aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) March 13, 2020. USS Rafael Peralta, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.14.2020 Photo ID: 6139347 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN