Fox Company Receiving

Drill instructors with Receiving Company, Support Battalion, correct a new recruit of Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 10, 2020. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

