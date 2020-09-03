Fox Company Receiving

A new recruit with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, makes his phone call home during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 10, 2020. The next time these recruits will contact their families will be by postal mail in 2-3 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
