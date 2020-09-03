Fox Company Receiving

Staff Sgt. Semaj Bridges, a drill instructor with Receiving Company, Support Battalion, corrects new recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 10, 2020. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 21:42
|Photo ID:
|6139251
|VIRIN:
|200309-M-VX661-2087
|Resolution:
|4781x3187
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
