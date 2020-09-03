Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company Receiving [Image 3 of 5]

    Fox Company Receiving

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Staff Sgt. Semaj Bridges, a drill instructor with Receiving Company, Support Battalion, corrects new recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 10, 2020. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 21:42
    Photo ID: 6139251
    VIRIN: 200309-M-VX661-2087
    Resolution: 4781x3187
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    #MCRDSD #RecruitTraining

