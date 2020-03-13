U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) holds Senior Enlisted Executive Leadership Symposium

200310-N-DP001-0157 NORFOLK (March 13, 2020) Adm. Christopher W. Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF), speaks with 30 command master chief petty officers and senior enlisted leaders during a Senior Enlisted Executive Leadership Symposium (ELS) held March 12, 2020. The three-day seminar led by USFF Fleet Master Chief Rick O'Rawe and the USFF Fleet Chief Petty Officer Training Team is designed to introduce unit-level command master chiefs to the knowledge and expertise needed to integrate into a flag or general officer's staff. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green/Released)
USFFC Hosts Senior Enlisted Executive Leadership Symposium
