Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) holds Senior Enlisted Executive Leadership Symposium [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) holds Senior Enlisted Executive Leadership Symposium

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Theodore Green 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    200311-N-DP001-0024 NORFOLK (March 12, 2020) U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Fleet Master Chief Rick O'Rawe, speaks with 30 command master chief petty officers and senior enlisted leaders during a Senior Enlisted Executive Leadership Symposium (ELS) held March 12, 2020. The three-day seminar led by O’Rawe and the USFF Fleet Chief Petty Officer Training Team is designed to introduce unit-level command master chiefs to the knowledge and expertise needed to integrate into a flag or general officer's staff. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 20:02
    Photo ID: 6139165
    VIRIN: 200311-N-DP001-0024
    Resolution: 4802x1874
    Size: 836.73 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) holds Senior Enlisted Executive Leadership Symposium [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Theodore Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) holds Senior Enlisted Executive Leadership Symposium
    U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) holds Senior Enlisted Executive Leadership Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USFFC Hosts Senior Enlisted Executive Leadership Symposium

    TAGS

    command master chief
    ELS
    U.S. Fleet Forces
    USFF
    senior enlisted executive leadership symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT