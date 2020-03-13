USFFC Hosts Senior Enlisted Executive Leadership Symposium

U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Command hosted a Senior Enlisted Executive Leadership Symposium (ELS) on Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads in Norfolk, Virginia, March 10-12.



The USFF Fleet Chief Petty Officer Training Team, together with USFF's Fleet Master Chief Rick O'Rawe, hosted 30 command master chief petty officers and senior enlisted leaders (SELs) for a three-day seminar designed to introduce unit-level command master chiefs to the knowledge and expertise needed to integrate into a flag or general officer's staff.



As senior enlisted leaders shift from tactical commands (unit) to the Flag level (operational/strategic), responsibilities and roles change significantly, which requires them to think differently in support of the bigger picture.



“The value of the Command Senior Enlisted Symposium is alignment and perspective, centering on what is really important to our Navy in this maritime era of great power competition, and then taking your experience here back to your respective commands to raise the bar as you meet mission,” said Adm. Christopher W. Grady, USFFC commander.



In addition to Grady, the training team supplied a lineup of guest speakers that provided in-depth knowledge on flag-level organizations and functions, and an understanding of commander's perspectives.



“It was eye opening to learn about the expectations and scope of responsibilities we have as far as executing policy on behalf of the commander,” said Command Master Chief Carrie Weser of Commander, Marine Forces Reserve.



Attendees gained perspective on personnel development and allocation, global force management, threats facing our military, and staff functions and relationships, as well as informational briefs from Matthew H. Swartz, USFF’s executive director/chief of staff; Rear Adm. John Wade, USFF’s director of Maritime Operations and Capt. Donald Wilkinson, USFF's deputy director of Fleet Personnel Development and Allocation.



“These deckplate leaders have the power to affect great change in our Navy,” said O’Rawe. “This symposium is an opportunity for them to delve into those topics affecting the fleet, and enhance operational readiness as well as improve the lives of our warfighters and their families.”



Supporting the commander and making the best decisions for our Sailors is no easy task, which is why the training team brought in a panel of retired fleet master chiefs along with the seventh Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Duane R. Bushey to answer questions and offer their unique perspective.



“All of the lectures were fantastic,” said Weser. “I really enjoyed hearing about the importance of the relationship between the flag officer and the flag command master chiefs. It was incredible, especially after listening to Rear Adm. Roy Kelley and Force Master Chief Huben Phillips.”



USFF's mission includes training, certifying and providing combat-ready Navy forces to combatant commanders in support of prompt, sustained naval, joint, and combined operations in support of U.S. national interests.



USFF is responsible for command and control of subordinate Navy forces and shore activities during the planning and execution stages of assigned service functions in support of the Chief of Naval Operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 19:58 Story ID: 365229 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USFFC Hosts Senior Enlisted Executive Leadership Symposium, by PO1 Theodore Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.