200310-N-BB269-2038 WASHINGTON (March 10, 2020) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday, delivers remarks during the USO’s 38th Annual Awards Dinner. This year’s dinner centered around honoring those in the U.S. special operations forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

