200310-N-BB269-2005 WASHINGTON (March 10, 2020) Guests attend the USO’s 38th Annual Awards Dinner. This year’s dinner centered around honoring those in the U.S. special operations forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 15:20
|Photo ID:
|6138894
|VIRIN:
|200310-N-BB269-2005
|Resolution:
|4726x3151
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200310-N-BB269-2005 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Raymond Diaz III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
