    200310-N-BB269-2054 [Image 3 of 3]

    200310-N-BB269-2054

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Diaz III 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    200310-N-BB269-2054 WASHINGTON (March 10, 2020) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday, right, presents Cmdr. Bradley Geary of Naval Special Warfare Command the USO Special Salute Award during the USO’s 38th Annual Awards Dinner. This year’s dinner centered around honoring those in the U.S. special operations forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 15:20
    Photo ID: 6138896
    VIRIN: 200310-N-BB269-2054
    Resolution: 5175x3450
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200310-N-BB269-2054 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Raymond Diaz III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USO
    CNO
    U.S. Navy

