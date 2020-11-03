200310-N-BB269-2054 WASHINGTON (March 10, 2020) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday, right, presents Cmdr. Bradley Geary of Naval Special Warfare Command the USO Special Salute Award during the USO’s 38th Annual Awards Dinner. This year’s dinner centered around honoring those in the U.S. special operations forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 15:20 Photo ID: 6138896 VIRIN: 200310-N-BB269-2054 Resolution: 5175x3450 Size: 1.56 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200310-N-BB269-2054 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Raymond Diaz III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.