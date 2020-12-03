Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers, Airmen support coronavirus response efforts [Image 2 of 5]

    Soldiers, Airmen support coronavirus response efforts

    NEW ROCHELLE, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    New York Army and Air National Guard members pack food parcels at Feeding Westchester, a food pantry in Westchester County, N.Y. on March 12, 2020 as part of the New York State response to the effort to contain a cluster of coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, cases in New Rochelle, N.Y. The Soldiers and Airmen were providing food to families to make up for school lunch and breakfast meals students are missing after schools in New Rochelle were closed to prevent the spread of the virus. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Col. Steve Rowe)

