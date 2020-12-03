Soldiers, Airmen support coronavirus response efforts

New York Army National Guard Soldiers distribute food parcels in Westchester County, N.Y. on March 12, 2020 as part of the New York State response to the effort to contain a cluster of coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, cases in New Rochelle, N.Y. The Soldiers and Airmen were providing food to families to make up for school lunch and breakfast meals students are missing after schools in New Rochelle were closed to prevent the spread of the virus. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Col. Steve Rowe)

