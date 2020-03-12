Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2 [Image 4 of 5]

    Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2

    SCT, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.03.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew  

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-2A Spirit bombers assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing and an F-15C Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing conduct aerial operations in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2 over the North Sea March 12, 2020. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with NATO allies and theater partners in combined and joint operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 07:48
    Photo ID: 6138105
    VIRIN: 200312-F-QP712-0227
    Resolution: 5032x3356
    Size: 14.8 MB
    Location: SCT, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2
    Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2
    Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2
    Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2
    Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    B-2
    USAFE
    Whiteman AFB
    Spirit
    EUCOM
    509th Bomb Wing
    AFGSC
    BTF
    BTF Europe
    BTF Europe 20-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT