    Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2 [Image 2 of 5]

    Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2

    SCT, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.03.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew  

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-2A Spirit bombers assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing conduct aerial operations in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2 over the North Sea March 12, 2020. Bomber missions enable aircrews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate U.S. global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 07:49
    Photo ID: 6138103
    VIRIN: 200312-F-QP712-0115
    Resolution: 4113x2742
    Size: 10.34 MB
    Location: SCT, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    B-2
    USAFE
    Whiteman AFB
    Spirit
    EUCOM
    509th Bomb Wing
    AFGSC
    BTF
    BTF Europe
    BTF Europe 20-2

