B-2A Spirit bombers assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing conduct aerial operations in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2 over the North Sea March 12, 2020. Bomber missions enable aircrews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate U.S. global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 07:49 Photo ID: 6138102 VIRIN: 200312-F-QP712-0090 Resolution: 3652x2435 Size: 8.31 MB Location: SCT, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.