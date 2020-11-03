Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CH-47 Chinook Helicopter Abbreviated Corrosion Control Inspection [Image 2 of 4]

    CH-47 Chinook Helicopter Abbreviated Corrosion Control Inspection

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Charles Rosemond 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldiers with B Company, 1st General Support Aviation Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts an abbreviated corrosion control inspection on an CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Germany, Mar. 11, 2020. The purpose of an abbreviated corrosion control inspection is to reduce corrosion and the effects of corrosion on the helicopter. (U.S. Army photo by Charles Rosemond)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 07:51
    Photo ID: 6138099
    VIRIN: 200311-A-IY962-0003
    Resolution: 5248x3502
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-47 Chinook Helicopter Abbreviated Corrosion Control Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CH-47 Chinook Helicopter Abbreviated Corrosion Control Inspection
    CH-47 Chinook Helicopter Abbreviated Corrosion Control Inspection
    CH-47 Chinook Helicopter Abbreviated Corrosion Control Inspection
    CH-47 Chinook Helicopter Abbreviated Corrosion Control Inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    USArmy
    12CAB
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7ATC
    USAGANSBACH

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT