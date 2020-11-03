U.S. Soldiers with B Company, 1st General Support Aviation Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct an abbreviated corrosion control inspection on an CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Germany, Mar. 11, 2020. The purpose of an abbreviated corrosion control inspection is to reduce corrosion and the effects of corrosion on the helicopter. (U.S. Army photo by Charles Rosemond)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 07:51
|Photo ID:
|6138101
|VIRIN:
|200311-A-IY962-0005
|Resolution:
|6429x4291
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CH-47 Chinook Helicopter Abbreviated Corrosion Control Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT