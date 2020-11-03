CH-47 Chinook Helicopter Abbreviated Corrosion Control Inspection

U.S. Soldiers with B Company, 1st General Support Aviation Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct an abbreviated corrosion control inspection on an CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Germany, Mar. 11, 2020. The purpose of an abbreviated corrosion control inspection is to reduce corrosion and the effects of corrosion on the helicopter. (U.S. Army photo by Charles Rosemond)

