Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Falcon Storm [Image 3 of 3]

    Falcon Storm

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Spc. Fallon Lewis 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Soldiers, from 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, provides security after successfully exiting a UH-60 Black Hawk during Falcon Storm, on Fort Bragg, Nc., March 12, 2020. Falcon Storm is a brigade exercise that prepares paratroopers to jump, fight, and win with short notice in a complex and uncertain environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Fallon Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 23:23
    Photo ID: 6137759
    VIRIN: 200312-A-AC599-1189
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 20.04 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcon Storm [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Fallon Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Falcon Storm
    Falcon Storm
    Falcon Storm

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne
    Fort Bragg
    AATW
    Falcon Storm

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT