U.S. Soldiers, from 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, provides security after successfully exiting a UH-60 Black Hawk during Falcon Storm, on Fort Bragg, Nc., March 12, 2020. Falcon Storm is a brigade exercise that prepares paratroopers to jump, fight, and win with short notice in a complex and uncertain environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Fallon Lewis)

