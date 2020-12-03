U.S. Soldier, from 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, awaits further instruction for a movement during Falcon Storm, on Fort Bragg, Nc., March 12, 2020. Falcon Storm is a brigade exercise that prepares paratroopers to jump, fight, and win with short notice in a complex and uncertain environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Fallon Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 23:23
|Photo ID:
|6137757
|VIRIN:
|200312-A-AC599-1138
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|18.63 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
This work, Falcon Storm [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Fallon Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
